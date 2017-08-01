Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Nakamura vs. Mahal will take place at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view later this month.

As noted, Rusev vs. Randy Orton is also now official for SummerSlam, which takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Below is the updated card for SummerSlam coming out of tonight's SmackDown:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

