Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Nakamura vs. Mahal will take place at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view later this month.
Below is the updated card for SummerSlam coming out of tonight's SmackDown:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
