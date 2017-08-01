It looks like John Cena may be facing Baron Corbin at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 20th in Brooklyn.
As noted, Nakamura defeated Cena on tonight's SmackDown to earn the right to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.
Below are photos courtesy of WINC reader Trent Frazier and a video from tonight's post-SmackDown segment with Corbin:
Exclusively on @WWENetwork after #SDLive, @BaronCorbinWWE JUMPED @ShinsukeN...but he didn't realize @JohnCena wasn't quite finished yet! pic.twitter.com/Jts9HuaAsM— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2017
Lesson learned, @BaronCorbinWWE! Attack @JohnCena, and he will FIGHT BACK!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/yumV2W3rLQ— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2017
