Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari in the main event of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn a SummerSlam title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
