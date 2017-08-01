Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari in the main event of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn a SummerSlam title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

