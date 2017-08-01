- Above is post-SmackDown Fallout video with Tamina Snuka and Lana, who did not appear on tonight's show. Lana apologizes for their tag team loss to Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch last week and takes full responsibility. Tamina agrees and says Lana definitely cost them the match. Lana goes on to praise Tamina as her inspiration, saying she wants to be like her one day... but a more charismatic, a more beautiful and a more ravishing version. Lana then says she thinks she will challenge Charlotte to a match next week.

- Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in a non-title match will also take place on next Tuesday's SmackDown from Toronto. Naomi is set to defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- The feud with Sami Zayn vs. Mike & Maria Kanellis continued on tonight's SmackDown after Sami's short, upset loss to Aiden English. After the match, a shocked English left before Mike & Maria came out with a mic. They commented on how much they love each other and how much they love Sami's loss. Mike recently defeated Sami in his WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown but Sami got the win back at the Battleground pay-per-view. No word yet on what WWE has in store for English after tonight's shocker. Below is video from the match and post-match segment:

