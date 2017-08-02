- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week's SmackDown. Nakamura will get his title shot at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view.

In the Fallout video above, Mahal says it doesn't matter who he faces at SummerSlam because he will knock them down as he cements his legacy as the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Mahal says Nakamura is just a stepping stone in his ascension.

- The feud between Rich Swann and TJP will continue on next week's WWE 205 Live episode as the two cruiserweights face off in singles action. Swann defeated TJP on the July 4th 205 Live episode but the July 25th episode saw TJP and Tony Nese defeat Swann and Cedric Alexander.

Next week's match was made after this segment with Swann, TJP and Mustafa Ali on this week's 205 Live episode. Swann accused TJP of being obsessed with trying to be better than him but TJP said he doesn't have to try, it just happens. TJP calls it friendly competition but Swann says he's been hung up on him since the singles loss a few weeks back. Swann then said it's eating TJP up inside but they can settle everything next week in the ring. TJP accepted the match but suggested some friendly video game competition first.

