- Above is video of Vic Joseph talking about returning to his hometown of Cleveland, OH to call last night's WWE 205 Live episode with Corey Graves. Joseph talks about growing up as a wrestling fan in Cleveland and returning to the Quicken Loans Arena as a WWE employee.
- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena in the main event of last night's WWE SmackDown to earn a SummerSlam title shot from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Nakamura tweeted the following after the match, thanking Cena and Cleveland:
Yes. This is real. It's Incredible. https://t.co/XK24aFwzhP— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 2, 2017
Thank you @JohnCena !! Thank you #sdlive at Cleveland !! Thank you !!!— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.