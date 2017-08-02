Samoa Joe recently did an interview with a media outlet in France where he talked about his dream opponent for WrestleMania 34 next year. Below is what he said when asked who his dream opponent would be for the big event next year:

"When it comes to WrestleMania, obviously you'll take whatever opportunity is put in front of you," said Joe. "I'd love to see something like Brock [Lesnar] or Roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins] or Dean [Ambrose]. Maybe Finn Balor or AJ Styles or John Cena. I mean, the list is really endless. You put any of those guys in front of me and I'll be more than ready to go."

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Joe came to WWE by way of NXT in 2015. In January of this year he made his official main roster debut, attacking Seth Rollins and aligning himself with Triple H. He faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire last month, a bout he lost after taking an F-5.

See Also Samoa Joe On Brock Lesnar Not Liking To Plan Out A Match, His Kurt Angle Feud Helping Him For Lesnar

On Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Joe participated in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Joe was pinned by Reigns.

We've included the interview with Samoa Joe in the video above. If you use any quotes from this article please credit WrestlingINC.com for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.