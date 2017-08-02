Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena on last night's SmackDown Live to earn a title shot against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. The match was not without its hiccups. As seen in the video above at the 2:45 mark, there was a scary moment when Nakamura suplexed Cena at the end of the match, which resulted in Cena landing on his neck.

As seen below, after the match, Nakamura apologized to Cena saying, "I'm sorry." Cena replied, "don't be sorry."

Nakamura will face Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

