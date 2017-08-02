Smacking Talk is apparently done after just one episode.

Daniel Bryan's answer to WWE cancelling Talking Smack on Tuesday nights was reportedly "shut down" after premiering last week, Bryan wrote on Twitter. He added that he would keep fighting "the good fight."

You can watch last week's premiere - and only - episode in the video above. The episode spoofed the Kurt Angle - Jason Jordan storyline with Bryan revealing to Chad Gable that he was his father and producing a paternity test.

