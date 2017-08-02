Smacking Talk is apparently done after just one episode.
You can watch last week's premiere - and only - episode in the video above. The episode spoofed the Kurt Angle - Jason Jordan storyline with Bryan revealing to Chad Gable that he was his father and producing a paternity test.
Sorry everyone, rogue #SmackingTalk only lasted one week before being shutdown. We'll keep on fighting the good fight. @ReneeYoungWWE #TOUT— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 2, 2017
