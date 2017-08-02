Earlier today was Day 12 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. Above are the first two matches from today's event. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. In an upset, Toru Yano defeated Michael Elgin, who was able to defeat Kenny Omega on Day 8. Here are the results:

* SANADA defeated Juice Robinson* Toru Yano defeated Michael Elgin* Minoru Suzuki defeated Satoshi Kojima* Kazuckika Okada defeated Tama Tonga * Kenny Omega defeated EVIL

Non-Tournament Matches

Will be updated soon...



Current Standings

Block A

Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

Tetsuya Naito 8

Zack Sabre Jr. 8

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Hirooki Goto 6

Bad Luck Fale 6

Togi Makabe 6

Kota Ibushi 6

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 12

Kenny Omega 10

EVIL 8

SANADA 8

Minoru Suzuki 8

Michael Elgin 4

Tama Tonga 4

Toru Yano 4

Juice Robinson 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show is on August 4 at 6am ET, here is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Togi Makabe

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Kota Ibushi vs. Yuji Nagata

* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens and Kenny Omega

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. BUSHI and SANADA

* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga

* Hirai Kawato, Tiger Mask, and Michael Elgin vs. El Desperado, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki

