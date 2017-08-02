Shinsuke Nakamura planted John Cena on the back of his neck during the main event of last night's episode of SmackDown Live. The spot happened right before Nakamura hit his Kinshasa finisher and covered Cena to win a title shot at SummerSlam.

Former WWE star Austin Aries, who suffered a large orbital socket injury while working with Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event in Fresno, California in October 2016, saw the spot and reacted on Twitter.

"I feel ya @JohnCena," Aries tweeted. "On the bright side, at least @ShinsukeN didn't break your eyehole too. #Respect #SmackDownLIVE"

Nakamura apologized to Cena in the ring after the match. Cena replied, "Don't be sorry." We have not yet been made aware of any injury.

Aries was released from his WWE contract last month. He has a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his WWE contract, which ends on October 5, 2017, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

