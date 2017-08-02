Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

In a historic encounter, and the first ever television match that has had betting odds, Shinsuke Nakamura has defeated John Cena clean in the middle of the ring on Smackdown to earn the opportunity to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Summerslam. Originally, Cena was a slight favorite but began moving in the direction of Nakamura, at one point being a -750 favorite and the sports book projections proved to be accurate yet again.

Now there are already odds on the Summerslam Championship match, with Nakamura slightly favored at -160 to Jinder's +120. As always this does not necessarily mean Shinsuke walks away with the title as a count out or DQ win would not transfer possession of the championship. In fact, the odds on who will walk out as champion still most favor Mahal, even with Shinsuke favored to win the match itself. A screwy finish here would further build Mahal as the "undeserving champion", while helping Nakamura solidify himself as a top star.

Jinder is at +115 and Shinsuke +165 for being champion at the conclusion of Summerslam. A $100 bet on either would win the number after the plus signs so $115 on a Jinder win and $165 on a Nakamura win. This is because Jinder has better odds so gamblers win less on him because he's more likely at this point to walk out champion than Shinsuke.

The chance of a Baron Corbin MitB cash-in is also possible and the odds on this happening are +295. The odds against a successful cash is -415 so a $415 bet on Baron not being champion after Summerslam would yield only $100 as this likely doesn't happen at all. This could also be the reason for Nakamura being less likely than Jinder to walk out as champion. Corbin would be more likely to cash in on Shinsuke as opposed to fellow heel Jinder Mahal.

WWE Champion at the Conclusion of Summerslam

Jinder Mahal +115

Shinsuke Nakamura +165

Baron Corbin +295

WWE Championship Match: Summerslam

Jinder Mahal +120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -160

