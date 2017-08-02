- Above, Noelle Foley showed clips of her experience at this year's San Diego Comic Con. She even saw her "Dad" walking about the convention as one of the fans dressed up like Mankind.

- Today, former WWE Star and two-time Tag Champion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. turns 32 years old. Currently, Smith is working in NJPW as part of the Suzuki-gun stable.

- An individual on Twitter was not thrilled with the idea of James Ellsworth returning to SmackDown after being suspended for 30 days. Ellsworth thought the fan was being a bit "frosty" and told them about Wendy's current frosty sale. Wendy's responded, "Any man with 2 quarters has a chance to get one too."

