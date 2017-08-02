Three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams recently spoke to USA Today's "For the Win" blog where she discussed going from a pro wrestling superstar to a mother. She said the day she found out she was pregnant, her immediate focus was to return to the ring.

"The day I found out I was pregnant, I thought, 'I'm going to have this baby and I'm going to go right back to wrestling. This is my career, this is what I love and my passion,' " Adams told For the Win. "From the day I found out, I ran three miles a day every single day until I was 8 ½ months pregnant. I was huge out there doing a 27-minute three-mile run. I kept working out. I felt horrible, but said, 'I'm going to go out there and get this done even if it's the only thing that I get done today.'"

Adams explained she wanted to have a healthy pregnancy so that she could bounce back quickly and take care of her family.

"It was something that was very important to me to have a healthy pregnancy and be able to bounce back as quickly as I could so I could take care of my family."

Adams is no longer under contract with any wrestling promotion following a return to GFW's Impact Wrestling program earlier this year. She has spoken with other pro wrestlers who are also moms such as Madison Rayn and Taryn Terrell about returning to the ring. When asked if she plans to make a comeback, she spoke candidly.

"That's the million dollar question," Adams said. "I go back and forth with having this huge identity crisis with myself. 'No, I'm not just a mom. I'm still this sexy athlete that can go in the ring and drop an elbow off the top turnbuckle on anybody and will do moves that I have never done but do them on TV. I'm still that person. I'm still that Brooke.' I think I have that internal battle."

Adams explained that she has to weigh her options and knows there is a risk she suffers an injury, one that could hinder her ability to take care of her son.

"At the end of the day, I still don't know. What if I go back for selfish reasons and I get hurt? What if I can't care for my son the way I need to? What if I break my neck or become paralyzed? I'm still battling that to figure out what it is I want to do as far as wrestling. Right now, I'm trying to help people get to their fitness goals. Is that my new passion? Can I do both? It's up in the air."

Brooke and her fiancé, Weston Piper, are currently featured on the second season of "Rattled" on TLC. You can learn more about the show by clicking here. You can read more of Brooke's comments by clicking here.

