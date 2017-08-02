- It's once again fight week for UFC as Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night 114 in Mexico City that will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. In anticipation for the fight, UFC posted Moreno's debut bout for the promotion last year on their YouTube channel. You can watch the bout — against Louis Smolka — embedded in the video above.
- Jon Jones: suspended 7 days
- Daniel Cormier: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout, and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to right eye. Neurological clearance required
- Tyron Woodley: suspended 7 days
- Demian Maia: suspended 7 days
- Cristiane Justino: suspended 7 days
- Tonya Evinger: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO
- Robbie Lawler: suspended 7 days
- Donald Cerrone: suspended 7 days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible left eye fracture (traumatic myosis)
- Volkan Oezdemir: suspended 7 days
- Jimi Manuwa: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout, and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to right eyebrow
- Ricardo Lamas: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Jason Knight: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO
- Aljamain Sterling: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Renan Barao: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Brian Ortega: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Renato Moicano: suspended 7 days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible jaw/facial fracture
- Calvin Kattar: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Andre Fili: suspended 7 days; also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right upper eyelid
- Alexandra Albu: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to nose; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared via CT scan by physician, for possible fracture to left orbital
- Kailin Curran: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout
- Jarred Brooks: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Eric Shelton: suspended mandatory 7 days
- Drew Dober: suspended mandatory 7 days; must be cleared by physician or must move up in weight due to greater than 18 percent weight increase. Fighter needs to be in a heavier weight class per medical evaluation
- Josh Burkman: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO
- The UFC have announced several new fights for UFC 216, which will take place on October 7, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the show is currently without a main event, it's believed UFC is targeting Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez for the UFC heavyweight championship. Confirmed bouts for the pay-per-view, with the preliminary fights airing on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass are as follows:
- Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham
- Lightweight bout: Nik Lentz vs. Will Brooks
- Flyweight bout: Marco Beltrán vs. Matt Schnell
- Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
- Flyweight bout: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga
- Lightweight bout: Abel Trujillo vs. Lando Vannata
- Middleweight bout: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares
