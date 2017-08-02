- It's once again fight week for UFC as Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night 114 in Mexico City that will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. In anticipation for the fight, UFC posted Moreno's debut bout for the promotion last year on their YouTube channel. You can watch the bout — against Louis Smolka — embedded in the video above.

- "Cowboy" Donald Cerrone faces a six-month medical suspension for an eye injury that he suffered against Robbie Lawler at UFC 214 last Saturday night. Cerrone must receive doctor clearance for a possible fracture to the left eye according to medical suspensions issued by the California State Athletic Commission. Other medical suspensions from UFC 214 included Daniel Cormier, who must sit out for 60 days after being knocked out in the show's main event by Jon Jones. The full list of suspensions are below courtesy of MMAJunkie

Jon Jones: suspended 7 days



Daniel Cormier: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout, and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to right eye. Neurological clearance required



Tyron Woodley: suspended 7 days



Demian Maia: suspended 7 days



Cristiane Justino: suspended 7 days



Tonya Evinger: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO



Robbie Lawler: suspended 7 days



Donald Cerrone: suspended 7 days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible left eye fracture (traumatic myosis)



Volkan Oezdemir: suspended 7 days



Jimi Manuwa: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for knockout, and suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to right eyebrow



Ricardo Lamas: suspended mandatory 7 days



Jason Knight: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO



Aljamain Sterling: suspended mandatory 7 days



Renan Barao: suspended mandatory 7 days



Brian Ortega: suspended mandatory 7 days



Renato Moicano: suspended 7 days; also suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible jaw/facial fracture



Calvin Kattar: suspended mandatory 7 days



Andre Fili: suspended 7 days; also suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for right upper eyelid



Alexandra Albu: suspended mandatory 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout; suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to nose; suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared via CT scan by physician, for possible fracture to left orbital



Kailin Curran: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout



Jarred Brooks: suspended mandatory 7 days



Eric Shelton: suspended mandatory 7 days



Drew Dober: suspended mandatory 7 days; must be cleared by physician or must move up in weight due to greater than 18 percent weight increase. Fighter needs to be in a heavier weight class per medical evaluation



Josh Burkman: suspended 7 days; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO

- The UFC have announced several new fights for UFC 216, which will take place on October 7, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the show is currently without a main event, it's believed UFC is targeting Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez for the UFC heavyweight championship. Confirmed bouts for the pay-per-view, with the preliminary fights airing on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass are as follows:

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham



Lightweight bout: Nik Lentz vs. Will Brooks



Flyweight bout: Marco Beltrán vs. Matt Schnell



Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer



Flyweight bout: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga



Lightweight bout: Abel Trujillo vs. Lando Vannata



Middleweight bout: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.