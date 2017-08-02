- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Cleveland.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly debuting against Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza and more build for the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event.

- As noted, Lana indicated after last night's WWE SmackDown that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair on next Tuesday's episode. They had this Twitter exchange today:



