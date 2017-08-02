- Above is a bonus clip from Jeff Hardy's recent Superstar Ink episode. Jeff talks to Corey Graves about how Matt Hardy doesn't have any tattoos but he's talked for years about getting The Hardys symbol on the back of his neck. Jeff doesn't believe Matt will ever get any ink.
- As noted, WWE announced last night that Bayley suffered a shoulder injury during this week's RAW match with Nia Jax. Her RAW Women's Title match with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam is currently up in the air as they hope to have an update on her condition in the next week or so. Bayley tweeted the following on the injury:
At least my hair looks kyoot.— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 2, 2017
Thanks for the love everyone. Trying my best to keep positive. https://t.co/1f6kvsLFBc
