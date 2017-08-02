- Above is the latest BellaBody episode with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni showing three moves to tighten your body - fire hydrants, adductor pulses, and bridge dips.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 80,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week's 77,000 interactions and 19,000 authors. SmackDown also had 91,000 Facebook interactions with 60,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 79,000 interactions and 48,000 authors.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano kicking off his singles run with a match against Raul Mendoza. Gargano tweeted the following on the match:

Tonight. @WWENXT..



It's time for Johnny to get back to the Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/8ZiNsKbXDP — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 2, 2017

