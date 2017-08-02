Karen Jarrett was asked about the reported altercation between her and Braun Strowman at a Nashville bar a few weeks back during a conference call with the media on Wednesday.

"Oh my goodness, I can clear the air," said Jarrett. "It was a silly incident where you have two people in the wrestling business playing their characters, being silly and it got blown way out of proportion."

As reported here on WrestlingINC.com, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Braun Strowman ended up getting on his knees and apologizing to Karen Jarrett after Karen approached him for an autograph for her son. Braun was reportedly rude to Karen, not knowing who she was, which caused her to "cut a loud promo" and threaten to tell Kurt Angle, the father of the son that is a big Strowman fan. Braun then apologized after he learned who Karen was.

"And the fact that the two of us are still in the news and it's still being talked about, that's a question that you took the time to ask I think is hysterical, to be honest with you," Jarrett continued. "It's silliness. It's the wrestling business, we had fun with it and somebody took it and turned it into something more than it was."

Another version of the story was that Karen was belligerent to Braun. A witness to the scene told PWInsider that it was just "a drunken conversation between two drunk people in a bar that got loud, nothing more."

