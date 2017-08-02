- Sami Zayn gives an update on his "#SamiForSyria" campaign for mobile clinics in this new video, noting that they have raised more than $40,000 in 3 weeks since launching the campaign. Sami wrote, "An update on #SamiForSyria We are almost up and running! Let's keep things moving! For more info & to donate: http://www.SamiForSyria.com"
- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following on being the special referee for Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view, noting that he's doing some in-ring training in Brooklyn.
Back in the ring in the BK.— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 2, 2017
Looking forward to refereeing the US championship match at #SummerSlam.
