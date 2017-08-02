- Above is another trailer from WWE Studios' new Bruce Lee biopic, Birth of the Dragon. The movie releases Friday, August 25h.

Heath Slater is launching the Face 2 Face Wrestling School, a privately owned training facility for new as well as previously trained wrestlers starting next Wednesday, August 9th in Atlanta, Ga. The facility will boast more professional wrestling and training experience than any other training center in the World with lead trainers Mr. Hughes, WWE Hall of Fame Superstars Teddy Long and Ron Simmons along with Jazz, Kiera Hogan and Odinson. The 7200 sq. ft facility has two new 18' rings, a full media room and a promo room as well as a full time strength, conditioning and nutrition coach. They have 4k live action cams recording every in ring move as well, and they can provide pricing packages that include housing long or short term. You can register or get more information at face2facewrestling.com

- Natalya posted the photo below on her Instagram of her backstage last night with husband, Tyson Kidd. Kidd has been working as a producer since June, which marked his first time at a WWE event since suffering his serious neck injury during a dark match with Samoa Joe in June of 2015.

right before tj hip-tossed me.. Told you we'd make it through! #unbreakable A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.