- WWE posted the video above of a Ric Flair promo from August of 1986. In the video, Flair praises new NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dusty Rhodes, but vows to win the title back.

- Speaking of Flair, we noted that The Roman Show caught up with the Nature Boy this past Friday night. Flair said that he is a big fan of rap stars Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and others. He also said that he was "honored" that Ross' hit song Bout that life was dedicated to him.

"I love Rick (Ross)," Flair said. "I see him when I am down here. He lives in Atlanta [by the song]. I am honored. I've done stuff with Post Malone. I like Rick Ross, Post Malone, 50 Cent... My my closest friend, Snoop, is on 30 for 30. I am a big fan of Snoop Dogg."

Flair later added, "Snoop gave me credit for creating swag."

- Ryback will be appearing at a pair of "Rock 'N' Roll Wrestling" shows this weekend in Australia. He will be at Saturday's show in Wollongong, followed by a show on Sunday in Campbelltown. You can get more information or purchase tickets on their Facebook page or at rockandrollwrestling.com/events/.

- Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane posted this backstage photo with NXT Women's Champion Asuka.

