- Above is alternate footage from this week's RAW segment with General Manager Kurt Angle, Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As noted, Heyman announced that Lesnar will leave WWE is he loses the title in the Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar.

WWE Network has been uploading the last 50 episodes of the WWE - ECW programming from 2009. They added more than 140 episodes back on July 10th. The Network has also added new World Class Championship Wrestling episodes from 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985.

- As noted, Randy Orton vs. Rusev was made official for SummerSlam on last night's SmackDown episode after Orton interrupted Rusev as he cut a promo on not having an opponent for the big event in Brooklyn later this month. Orton got some attention on Twitter after re-tweeting the following comments from the WWE Creative Humor parody account on Twitter. Orton recently lost a Punjabi Prison match to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and he lost a House of Horrors match to Bray Wyatt. Rusev recently lost a Flag Match to John Cena.

"I'll fight you. Just no Punjabi Prison Matches or House of Horrors or Flag Matches or any other bulls--t matches" - @RandyOrton #SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 2, 2017

