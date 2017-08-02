- Above is video of AJ Styles' appearance yesterday at a Cricket Wireless store in Cleveland, ahead of last night's SmackDown Live at the Q. Cleveland.com noted that representatives were expecting 250 people for the signing, but there were closer to 400 fans when AJ started signing autographs.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do," Styles said of the fans.

- WWE will be returning to the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, September 24th and to the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX on Monday, September 25th for a pair of SmackDown live events. It's WWE's first live event at the Don Haskins Center in 5 years. The two cities are only about 40 miles apart, and I can't recall WWE ever hitting both cities back-to-back.

- Matt Hardy has been continuing to post about being "Woken" on Twitter. Hardy has been pushing the "Woken" references this week following GFW President Ed Nordholm recently stating that he was done negotiating with the Hardys over the rights to the "Broken" intellectual property.

Hardy also provided some "Woken" wisdom, stating that "there is a lesson to be learned within every failure," as seen below:

The AWAKENING of ENLIGHTENMENT has begun..



YEEEEAAAAAAAAASSSSSS.....



GET WOKE! pic.twitter.com/nF8fukkpuk — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 2, 2017

#WOKENWisdom-



"There is a lesson to be learned within every failure." — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 2, 2017

