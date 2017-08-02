Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of 'Lucha Underground' on The El Rey Network. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Live coverage will begin at the top of the hour. Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page.

Lucha Underground is inching closer to the finals of the Cueto Cup, and the big title showdown between LU Champion Johnny Mundo and Lucha Libre Legend Rey Mysterio Jr. Tonight's show features the start of the quarterfinals of The Cueto Cup. The field started at 32 and is now down to 8. The winner of the Cueto Cup will get a shot at the LU Championship. Prince Puma will face Dante Fox tonight for the right to advance to the final four. Also scheduled tonight is a grudge match with LU Champ Johnny Mundo taking on Rey Mysterio's apprentice El Dragon Azteca Jr. A background video on that particular showdown can be seen below.

LUCHA UNDERGROUND

SEASON 3 EPISODE 29: "THE HUNGER INSIDE"

FILMED AT THE TEMPLE IN BOYLE HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA

The synopsis for tonight's episode: The Cueto Cup's quarterfinals begin; Dario admonishes Matanza; Marty the Moth continues with his unscrupulous behavior towards Melissa.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.