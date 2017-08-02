WWE's Scott Stanford, who also works for PIX11 in New York City, will be interviewing Paul Heyman later tonight at 10:45pm EST in regards to big news on SummerSlam weekend.
Below are tweets from Stanford and Heyman on tonight's announcement:
Heads up @wwe and @BrockLesnar fans!! @PIX11News breaking a BIG Exclusive tonight re @HeymanHustle !! Trying to get his comments Now!— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017
Reached out 2 @HeymanHustle 's agency - waiting on confirm or denial on this new EXCLUSIVE info regarding @SummerSlam weekend! @PIX11News— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017
Hey @scottstanford1 why do I have eight messages from @pix11sportsdesk and your news trucks in front AND behind me?— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 2, 2017
WTF? This is insane!
EXCLUSIVE tonight: @HeymanHustle joins @scottstanford1 in studio at 10:45 with breaking news on @WWE @SummerSlam Weekend pic.twitter.com/FzIE9xpbnx— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 2, 2017
