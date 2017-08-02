WWE's Scott Stanford, who also works for PIX11 in New York City, will be interviewing Paul Heyman later tonight at 10:45pm EST in regards to big news on SummerSlam weekend.

No word yet on if the announcement has anything to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but we will keep you updated. We just reported backstage news on Heyman and a possible title change at SummerSlam, which you can read at this link

Below are tweets from Stanford and Heyman on tonight's announcement:

Reached out 2 @HeymanHustle 's agency - waiting on confirm or denial on this new EXCLUSIVE info regarding @SummerSlam weekend! @PIX11News — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017

Hey @scottstanford1 why do I have eight messages from @pix11sportsdesk and your news trucks in front AND behind me?

WTF? This is insane! pic.twitter.com/6kZvRjgsxd — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 2, 2017

