Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain of SAnitY vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event during SummerSlam weekend. Eric Young and Nikki Cross will be at ringside for Dain & Wolfe while WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering will accompany Akam & Rezar to the ring.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

NXT Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

