Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain of SAnitY vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event during SummerSlam weekend. Eric Young and Nikki Cross will be at ringside for Dain & Wolfe while WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering will accompany Akam & Rezar to the ring.
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
