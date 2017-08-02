- Next week's WWE NXT episode will see "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford bring their "red cup rebellion" to TV. They will face enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). We noted before that next week's episode will also feature No Way Jose vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and a face-off with Drew McIntyre & NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Above is the latest promo for The Street Profits.

Johnny Gargano tweeted the following after his return to the ring on tonight's NXT episode. Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza in his first match since NXT "Takeover: Chicago" back in May, which saw former partner Tommaso Ciampa turn on him.

- As noted, this week's NXT main event saw Aleister Black defeat former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. Black had taken out Hideo Itami before the match in the middle of the ring. NXT posted this video of Itami trying to jump Black outside of Full Sail University after the show:

