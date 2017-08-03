John Hennigan f/k/a John Morrison will work for Global Force Wrestling at their live events over the weekend in the New York Tri-state area. WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri asked GFW executive Karen Jarrett on yesterday's media conference call if him working for GFW was a one-time thing.

"No sir," Karen answered. "Well I"m hoping it's not a one-time thing, I'll put it that way. But no we are in the process of talking to him and we are trying to see what we can nail down."

Karen was also asked about Global Force Wrestling's situation with the Hardys regarding the "Broken Universe" trademarks and if she, as someone in the office, is advocating for this to come to some sort of resolution.

"Absolutely I would love to see a resolution," said Jarrett. "But there's always two sides, three sides to a story and then there's the facts to a the story. There's a lot going on behind-the-scenes and things aren't always what they seem to be."

Sports Illustrated just published an interview with the wife of Matt Hardy, Reby, about the entire situation in which we recapped here at WrestlingINC.com. In that interview, she stated she feels like "there will never be an agreement without going to court."

"So commenting on it or putting anything out there, I don't think is productive in any way, shape or form right now," Karen continued. "I think the best thing to do is leave it up to the attorneys to handle and I'm taking the high road and trying to be as mature as possible with everything going on with the entire situation."

