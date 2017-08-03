Source: Sporting News

Seth Rollins spoke to Sporting News on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I went to Birmingham the following day, I thought it was the same injury. I thought I was going to be out another six months. Once we got the MRI, the possibility was going to be to make it back by WrestleMania was just a matter of if the 'powers that be' in WWE were going to be OK with me working at a certain level. But I knew my knee would be healthy, especially in a brace. It was just about me packing my bags and moving down to Birmingham and rehabbing and making sure it was as strong as it could be going into WrestleMania."

Getting cheered instead of booed these days:

"Nah, it doesn't feel strange. Sometimes I watch our bad guys, our heels, and see how much fun they're having, being goofballs. Man, I miss that. It's a new challenge, especially in 2017 to be a babyface in professional wrestling. I'm trying my damnedest and, hopefully, we'll keep moving forward and keep things going in the right direction."

More grey area when it comes to "heels" and "faces" in today's WWE:

"You could certainly make the argument that there's a lot more gray area when it comes to that than there ever has been. Our audience is always changing. The easier and more readily that information is available, the smarter our audience and fans are going to become as we move forward and they want more sophisticated characters and sophisticated stories. You can certainly make the argument that the days of classic babyface and classic heel are dead and gone. But at the same time, I still think there are possibilities for very strong protagonists and strong antagonists in a traditional sense. You look at someone like a Daniel Bryan, pretty much universally loved, I still think there's a place for it if it's done right and it can be very exciting if done the right way."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.