- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella brainstorm to figure out what video they should do once they hit 800k subscribers (they are currently at 790k). They are asking fans for ideas, but the twins threw out some ideas: Bella Brains: Husband Edition or a game of dodgeball.

- PROGRESS Wrestling announced for their upcoming New York City event on August 12 that NXT's Dakota Kai will be in tag team action. Kai will team with Dahlia Black to go up against Deonna Purrazzo and Jinny. Kai signed with the WWE back in December and is one of the participants in the upcoming Mae Young Classic.

- After news hit about the shoulder injury Bayley sustained on this week's Raw, Finn Balor sent out some words of encouragement, along with a few photos to the former Raw Women's Champion. Bayley's status to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam is currently up in the air.

