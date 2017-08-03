- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella brainstorm to figure out what video they should do once they hit 800k subscribers (they are currently at 790k). They are asking fans for ideas, but the twins threw out some ideas: Bella Brains: Husband Edition or a game of dodgeball.
#ProgressNYC: @JinnyCouture teams w/ @DeonnaPurrazzo on 12th Aug to face @blahliadack and... @DakotaKai_WWE! Tix: https://t.co/dcU7A3hIm9 pic.twitter.com/CgpDp19lVj— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 2, 2017
- After news hit about the shoulder injury Bayley sustained on this week's Raw, Finn Balor sent out some words of encouragement, along with a few photos to the former Raw Women's Champion. Bayley's status to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam is currently up in the air.
Thinking of my friend @itsBayleyWWE— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 2, 2017
???????? pic.twitter.com/Y76KU4zWwH
