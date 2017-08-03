- Above, Enzo Amore talked about his first job, which was helping his Dad, who was a DJ. He said outside of the family business, his first job was at a bagel shop, stocking the shelves and mopping the floors after school in 7th grade. He also spoke about another job as a mover, where he often had to haul pianos into people's homes.

Excited about tonight's #MLSallStar game vs @realmadrid ! Thank you for having us @mls ?????? It will be #Ravishing ?? who are you rooting for ? #Chicago A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

On the way to #mls #mlsallstar game. A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

- A fan on Twitter asked Steve Corino if he would ever consider going to commentary in NXT, like he did while working for ROH. Corino responded, "Zero chance. Those days are over." and gave props to the current announcing team. Corino started in January of this year as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

