- Above, WWE posted Mark Henry's entrance video. On a recent Table for 3 with Ron Simmons and The Godfather, Henry said his in-ring time was coming to an end as he is going from a talent to a behind-the-scenes employee in a few months.
- WWE 2K18 Cover Star, Seth Rollins, just tweeted out the first screenshot of the game featuring himself in the ring. WWE 2K18 will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 17.
I'm stoked to release the VERY FIRST screenshot of #WWE2K18 featuring yours truly. Blown away, @WWEgames! pic.twitter.com/lErUHTMKh1— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 3, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.