- Above, WWE posted Mark Henry's entrance video. On a recent Table for 3 with Ron Simmons and The Godfather, Henry said his in-ring time was coming to an end as he is going from a talent to a behind-the-scenes employee in a few months.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is buy one shirt, get one 50% off. No code is needed, just click here to receive the savings . The sale runs until August 4 at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Who Paul Heyman Is Pushing To Be The Next WWE Universal Champion, Backstage Brock Lesnar Notes

- WWE 2K18 Cover Star, Seth Rollins, just tweeted out the first screenshot of the game featuring himself in the ring. WWE 2K18 will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 17.

I'm stoked to release the VERY FIRST screenshot of #WWE2K18 featuring yours truly. Blown away, @WWEgames! pic.twitter.com/lErUHTMKh1 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 3, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.