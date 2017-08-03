Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

WWE.com inadvertently posted in their SmackDown Live recap that Baron Corbin interfered during John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of SmackDown Live. A run-in that obviously didn't happen.

As noted here on WrestlingINC.com , Corbin came out after SmackDown went off the air and attacked Nakamura. This prompted Cena to come back down for the save and he ended up giving Corbin an Attitude Adjustment through the commentary table.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Corbin to run-in during the SmackDown main event and try to take out Nakamura. It would backfire and lead to him taking out Cena and Nakamura going over, ultimately leading to Corbin vs. Cena and of course Nakamura facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter isn't sure if it was Cena who wanted to put Nakamura over clean, which is significant in its own right, or if Vince McMahon just changed his mind. However, WWE.com leaking the original plan was a mistake.

After Cena took out Corbin, he put over Nakamura and Nakamura actually apologized for dropping Cena on back of his neck. Cena replied, "Don't be sorry." Nakamura will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 20, 2017. The initial betting odds have Nakamura as the favorite.

No match for Cena has been announced for SummerSlam, however, something with Baron Corbin is expected.

