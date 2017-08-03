WWE announced that Aleister Black will take on Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Black and Itami crossed paths on last night's NXT, which included an ambush by Itami in the parking lot.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

NXT Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

