WWE announced that Aleister Black will take on Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Black and Itami crossed paths on last night's NXT, which included an ambush by Itami in the parking lot.
BREAKING: The undefeated @WWEAleister will square off against @HideoItami at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! https://t.co/CvVbc1mrYF— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2017
Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
