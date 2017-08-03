Carmella recently spoke to E! News about life on the road and only getting to see her real-life boyfriend, Big Cass, a day and a half each week.

"People don't realize that we've been together for almost four years now and we've kind of kept our relationship very private and no one really knows too much about it," Carmella told E! News. "We're on different brands. He's on Raw and I'm on SmackDown, so we have to deal with the struggle of seeing each other a day and a half out of every week. It is a struggle, but we make it work. I'm excited for the fans to kind of get to know us."

The relationship of Carmella and Big Cass is about to get a lot of exposure as she'll join the cast of Total Divas for season seven. The cast will also include Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax joining The Bella Twins, Naomi, Natalya, Maryse and Lana.

Natalya, whose real name is Nattie Neidhart, is an original cast member of Total Divas and is good friends with Carmella. Carmella revealed what she told her about being on the show.

"I was super on board right away," Carmella explained of her decision to sign on. "Nattie, who I'm really good friends with, she had nothing but positive things to say about being on the show and the opportunities it could possibly bring. As far as just being able to film with your friends and family all the time, she really enjoyed it. I thought, 'Let's give it a shot!'"

