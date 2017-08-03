Carmella recently spoke to E! News about life on the road and only getting to see her real-life boyfriend, Big Cass, a day and a half each week.
The relationship of Carmella and Big Cass is about to get a lot of exposure as she'll join the cast of Total Divas for season seven. The cast will also include Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax joining The Bella Twins, Naomi, Natalya, Maryse and Lana.
Natalya, whose real name is Nattie Neidhart, is an original cast member of Total Divas and is good friends with Carmella. Carmella revealed what she told her about being on the show.
"I was super on board right away," Carmella explained of her decision to sign on. "Nattie, who I'm really good friends with, she had nothing but positive things to say about being on the show and the opportunities it could possibly bring. As far as just being able to film with your friends and family all the time, she really enjoyed it. I thought, 'Let's give it a shot!'"
You can read more comments from Carmella, previewing her inclusion on Total Divas to E! News, by clicking here.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.