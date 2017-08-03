Karen Jarrett did her best to downplay an incident with WWE's Braun Strowman at a bar in Nashville, TN several weeks ago during a media conference call earlier in the week.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter obtained another eye witness account who said that when Karen Jarrett approached Strowman and he asked for an autograph for her son, Strowman shot back with, "F--- your son," which started the encounter. Strowman apparently didn't recognize Jarrett and immediately apologized and begged for her to not to tell Kurt Angle.

Both were drinking, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but Karen's point was that Strowman shouldn't have said that to a woman no matter who is the father of her children. Karen, when asked directly about the incident, offered no specifics and stated it was just two people playing their respective characters.

"Oh my goodness, I can clear the air," said Jarrett. "It was a silly incident where you have two people in the wrestling business playing their characters, being silly and it got blown way out of proportion."

"And the fact that the two of us are still in the news and it's still being talked about, that's a question that you took the time to ask I think is hysterical, to be honest with you," Jarrett continued. "It's silliness. It's the wrestling business, we had fun with it and somebody took it and turned it into something more than it was."

Once news of the incident got out, there was some backstage ribbing on Jason Jordan, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with the idea Karen was trying to secure an autograph for him. In storyline, Jordan is playing the illegitimate son of Kurt Angle on WWE television.

