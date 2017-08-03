After giving birth in May, Brie Bella is getting ready to return to the ring.

On Wednesday, Brie was at the SoCal School of Pro Wrestling in San Marcos, California with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Nia Jax for a training session.

Brie last wrestled in April 2016 on the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where she teamed up with fellow Total Divas castmates Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige and Eva Marie in a 10-Superstar Tag Team Match against Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae and Emma. Brie sealed the victory for her team when she forced Naomi to submit to the "Yes!" Lock.

A few days after the show, Brie said she would be taking an extended break from in-ring competition, citing family reasons, while also stating that she would continue working for WWE as an ambassador.

During a panel discussion at Comic-Con with WWE Superstars last month, Brie announced her return to the ring.

"My husband and I were talking, and he was like, 'You know what, Brie, I think we have enough room to get ring and why don't we start training?'" she said.

Brie explained that she had begged her husband to build a wrestling ring at their home in Phoenix, Arizona and he finally caved and even agreed to train her.

"We just started training, I'm hoping 2018 I can get back in the ring again," she announced.

