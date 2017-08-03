After giving birth in May, Brie Bella is getting ready to return to the ring.
#journeybegins @SoCalPro #WomensWrestling #briemode pic.twitter.com/luncWkLII8— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 2, 2017
Brie last wrestled in April 2016 on the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where she teamed up with fellow Total Divas castmates Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige and Eva Marie in a 10-Superstar Tag Team Match against Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae and Emma. Brie sealed the victory for her team when she forced Naomi to submit to the "Yes!" Lock.
A few days after the show, Brie said she would be taking an extended break from in-ring competition, citing family reasons, while also stating that she would continue working for WWE as an ambassador.
During a panel discussion at Comic-Con with WWE Superstars last month, Brie announced her return to the ring.
"My husband and I were talking, and he was like, 'You know what, Brie, I think we have enough room to get ring and why don't we start training?'" she said.
Brie explained that she had begged her husband to build a wrestling ring at their home in Phoenix, Arizona and he finally caved and even agreed to train her.
"We just started training, I'm hoping 2018 I can get back in the ring again," she announced.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.