- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently threw out the ceremonial first pitch at "Wrestling Night" during a Miami Marlins – Cincinnati Reds game, which you can watch in the video above. The Marlins enjoyed a win while Flair, who sported a custom Marlins Jersey, spent time with fiancé Wendy Barlow and hung out with Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton post-game.
- DJ Z noted on Twitter that he has been cleared to return to action, as seen below. The former X-Division Champion has been out of action since rupturing his colon in April during a match for the Crash promotion in Mexico.
after 4 months of struggles, anxiety and uncertainty, i am officially cleared to return to in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/OVievdL5wB— D J Z (@IAmDJZ) August 2, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.