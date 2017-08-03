- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently threw out the ceremonial first pitch at "Wrestling Night" during a Miami Marlins – Cincinnati Reds game, which you can watch in the video above. The Marlins enjoyed a win while Flair, who sported a custom Marlins Jersey, spent time with fiancé Wendy Barlow and hung out with Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton post-game.

Paige and Alberto El Patron will appear on Busted Open on Sirius XM this afternoon at 3pm ET. The official Twitter of Busted Open noted that the couple wants "to set the record straight." It will be their first public interview since their altercation at the Orlando airport last month.

- DJ Z noted on Twitter that he has been cleared to return to action, as seen below. The former X-Division Champion has been out of action since rupturing his colon in April during a match for the Crash promotion in Mexico.

after 4 months of struggles, anxiety and uncertainty, i am officially cleared to return to in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/OVievdL5wB — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) August 2, 2017

