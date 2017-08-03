Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic called out boxer Anthony Joshua following the announcement that former champion Wladimir Klitschko is retiring. Joshua defeated Klitschko in a boxing match back in April in London, England. There was expected to be a rematch, however, with Klitschko retiring, Miocic wants Joshua. The following is from Twitter:

Much respect @Klitschko on an incredible career. Good luck on the next chapter, champ! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) August 3, 2017

. @anthonyfjoshua looks like your schedule is wide open. No excuses, let's dance! #BaddestManOnThePlanet — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) August 3, 2017

Miocic believes he can beat the current unified world heavyweight champion and believes he can cross-over to boxing just like Conor McGregor.

- It was reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that going into Saturday's UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 pay-per-view, the show was predicted to do 500,000 to 700,000 buys. It's believed the show did much better, with predictions being more than 900,000 buys. Dana White claimed after the show it was on pace to do one million buys.

- In more numbers from UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the preliminary fights on FXX did 886,000 viewers, the third largest audience for UFC prelims of the year. The pre-fight show did 307,000 viewers on FXX and the post-fight show did 267,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.