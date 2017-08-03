- WWE uploaded the full Triple H vs. Great Khali match from SummerSlam 2008, which you can watch in the video above. Then-WWE Champion Triple H defeated Khali after hitting a pedigree.
"Honestly, Brock doesn't lose no matter what," Waltman said. "Even if he loses the fight, he doesn't lose because that's Jon Jones he would have lost to. [Jones is the] best fighter maybe ever."
- Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow turns 35 years old today. WWE wished the "Intellectual Savior of the Masses" a happy birthday on Instagram, as seen below:
@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.