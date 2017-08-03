- WWE uploaded the full Triple H vs. Great Khali match from SummerSlam 2008, which you can watch in the video above. Then-WWE Champion Triple H defeated Khali after hitting a pedigree.

- On the latest episode of Sean Waltman's podcast, X-Pac 1,2,360, Waltman talked about a potential UFC fight between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.

"Honestly, Brock doesn't lose no matter what," Waltman said. "Even if he loses the fight, he doesn't lose because that's Jon Jones he would have lost to. [Jones is the] best fighter maybe ever."

- Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow turns 35 years old today. WWE wished the "Intellectual Savior of the Masses" a happy birthday on Instagram, as seen below:

Happy Birthday to #IntellectualSaviorOfTheMasses #DamienSandow! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

