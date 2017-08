We can exclusively report that WWE has released NXT wrestler HoHo Lun.

Lun, who founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation, signed with WWE in 2016 and was a participant in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Lun defeated Ariya Daivari in the first round, but was eliminated in the second round by Noam Dar.

Lun last wrestled for NXT at the television tapings in late June, where he was defeated by The Velveteen Dream.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.