Source: PWInsider

- According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials have had discussions of putting all of the former ROH wrestlers new to NXT together in a faction.

This week's episode of NXT featured the surprise debut of former ROH wrestler Kyle O'Reilly. Dubbed "a world-famous combatant," O'Reilly lost to Aleister Black in the main event.

Similarly, Bobby Fish, who was O'Reilly's tag team partner in ROH, lost to Black in his NXT debut on the July 12 show.

- Former WWE star Rosa Mendes is doing a rare autograph signing this Saturday at the Wrestling Guy Store in Huntington Park, California. She will be there from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

- Former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler, who is competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, talks about her transition to WWE in this video.

