Source: PWInsider
- According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials have had discussions of putting all of the former ROH wrestlers new to NXT together in a faction.
Similarly, Bobby Fish, who was O'Reilly's tag team partner in ROH, lost to Black in his NXT debut on the July 12 show.
- Former WWE star Rosa Mendes is doing a rare autograph signing this Saturday at the Wrestling Guy Store in Huntington Park, California. She will be there from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
- Former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler, who is competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, talks about her transition to WWE in this video.
