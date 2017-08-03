- Cathy Kelley looks at new WWE Network Collections on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Hidden Gems in this new video.

WWE stock was up 0.86% today, closing at $21.23 per share. Today's high was $21.27 and the low was $21.05.

- Carmella tweeted the following today to mark 3 years since she had her first dark match in WWE NXT:

Three years ago today I had my first dark match at @WWENXT against @NatbyNature... feels like yesterday!! pic.twitter.com/iGQqO0CCis — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 3, 2017

