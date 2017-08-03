- Cathy Kelley looks at new WWE Network Collections on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Hidden Gems in this new video.
- Carmella tweeted the following today to mark 3 years since she had her first dark match in WWE NXT:
Three years ago today I had my first dark match at @WWENXT against @NatbyNature... feels like yesterday!! pic.twitter.com/iGQqO0CCis— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.