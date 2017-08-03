Paige revealed on Busted Open today that she will be returning to WWE soon (h/t PWInsider). Paige said that she doesn't have an exact return date as she is waiting to hear back from her doctor after undergoing a CT scan during a checkup.

.@RealPaigeWWE "Just had a CT scan and checkup. I'm waiting to hear back from the doctor but I don't have an exact return date yet" #WWE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 3, 2017

Paige has been out of action since suffering a neck injury in June of 2016. She had neck surgery in October, and had been hoping to return to the ring by this past June.

Paige also stated during the interview that she's ready to back to WWE and see the other women, naming Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. She also said that she was so happy that Naomi was SmackDown Women's Champion.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.