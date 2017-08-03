- Above is a segment for tonight's GFW Impact as Konnan has a new member of The LAX ready to assist in the feud with World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron. Konnan says this will be the biggest night in the history of LAX. Tonight's main event will see Alberto team with his father and brother to take on the group in six-man action.

- Other matches for tonight's GFW Impact include Ethan Carter III vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, Desmond Xavier vs. Drago in a Super X Cup semi-final match plus more six-man action with Suicide, Grado and Braxton Sutter vs. KM, Fallah Bahh and Mario Bokara.

- As noted, the August 17th live GFW Destination X special will feature Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal. Lashley will receive a World Heavyweight Title shot if he wins and Sydal will receive a shot at the X Division Title if he wins. Below is a promo for the match:

At #DestX on August 17th LIVE in Orlando, we will see @FindEvan vs. @fightbobby in #ShotVsShot as the winner will earn a title opportunity! pic.twitter.com/WavWzbmu9r — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2017

