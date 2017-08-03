- GFW posted this video looking at Bobby Lashley's MMA training with the American Top Team in Florida. GFW wrote with the video, "Will Lashley have to make a decision sooner rather than later? Will Lashley be able to keep up with competing in 2 sports? MMA and Pro Wrestling or will Walking Armageddon come to a crossroads in his professional life? We talked to Lashley's trainers at American Top Team about Lashley's future."

- As noted, former indie tag team "Ohio Is 4 Killers/The Irish Airborne" Dave Crist & Jake Crist will be making their GFW debuts soon under the name OVE. GFW has announced that the brothers will debut on the live Destination X special on Thursday, August 17th.

- As noted, tonight's GFW Impact episode will feature Ethan Carter vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose with the title on the line. As seen in the Twitter poll below, 66% of fans believe EC3 will become the new champion after 1,458 votes.

The IMPACT Grand Championship Title Match happens Thursday on #IMPACTonPOP! Who's your vote for winner?



MORE HERE: https://t.co/r5DndgiaWc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.