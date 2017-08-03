Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of GFW Impact on Pop TV and The Fight Network in Canada. Thanks for joining us. We'll be providing live updates complete with results, tweets and video highlights of tonight's show. You are all welcome to follow along and post your thoughts in the comments section below.Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page.

GFW IMPACT

TAPED AT THE IMPACT ZONE IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Courtesy of Pop TV is the first five minutes of tonight's Impact in the video below...... The show opens with L.A.X at their clubhouse. Konnan reveals to his crew that he has gotten confirmation from their newest member, and that he will reveal himself later on tonight. LAX is scheduled to take on Alberto El Patron, his father and brother in tonight's main event. Konnan promises that their newest member will help introduce Impact to a level of violence that it has never seen before.... This is followed by a trailer for tonight's semi final Super X Cup match between Dezmond Xavier and Drago.

SUPER X CUP SEMI FINAL MATCH

DEZMOND XAVIER VS. DRAGO

The winner of this match punches his ticket to compete in the Super X Cup Final at Destination X in two weeks. Xavier or Drago will go on to face the winner of the other semifinal match between ACH and Ishimori...... A feeling out process early on leads to both men running the ropes. Drago gets the early edge with a basement dropkick to Dezmond's ribs. Xavier regroups and heads outside the ring to recover. He returns and gets some momentum going in his favor by displaying his great athleticism. Drago battles back and takes Dezmond down with some heavy strikes. Moments later, the pace of the match really picks up and Xavier connects with a pretty standing rana. Xavier is finally able to string some moves together in succession. He sends Drago to the outside but the Lucha star quickly makes his way back into the ring and sends Dezmond to the outside floor with a leaping kick to the back of his head. Drago takes control of the match with a suicide dive right before the show's first commercial break..... The action is back inside the ring when the show returns. After a quick exchange of reversals, Both men knock each other down with simultaneous kicks. Both men get back to their feet slowly and begin to trade strikes. Drago wins this battle but his hesitation in following up costs him, as Xavier springs up and nails Drago with a diamond cutter. Moments later, Dezmond Xavier goes on an offensive flurry culminating in him connecting with a breathtaking over the top rope dive..... If there was 5 ropes instead of just 3, Xavier would have cleared them. That's the level of elevation he just displayed.... Xavier tries to put away Drago after this but is unable to. Drago still shows that he has some fight left in him and he connects with a vicious looking Hangmen's DDT from the top rope. Somehow Dezmond kicks out after the move. Drago goes in for the kill and connects with a leaping power bomb but Xavier kicks out. Drago connects with a big kick and Dezmond kicks out yet again. Drago hits his signature running flip DDT on Dezmond but Xavier kicks out again. A frustrated Drago attempts to finish off Dezmond on the apron but Xavier counters with a 619 using the ringpost. This leads to the finish as Xavier connects with a beautiful twisting corkscrew splash, which he calls the "Final Flash" to get the victory.

Dezmond Xavier defeats Drago by pinfall to advance to the Super X Cup Final at Destination X

Jeremy Borash makes his way to the ring from the broadcast table to interview the winner. Dezmond Xavier says that for him to beat someone of the caliber of Drago, means that he is destined to win The Super X Cup.

McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with EC3. He talks about his Impact Grand Championship opportunity against Moose later on tonight. Carter says that he is a hot commodity and that McKenzie can "feel it". Carter puts over Moose's talent but states that he doesn't have to just beat him tonight, that he has to also beat the 3 judges at ringside. EC3 calls out Bruce Prichard as being corrupt. He promises to not leave the decision up to the judges and predicts that he will beat Moose in one round. EC3 closes the promo by saying that he will become the Impact Grand Champion tonight because he is a Carter and this company needs him.

A preview video airs hyping Bobby Lashley's upcoming match with Matt Sydal at Destination X in two weeks from tonight.

