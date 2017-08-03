Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:
Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe both have identical odds at +245 of dethroning Lesnar and due to the fourway stipulation, there isn't a chance of a DQ or count out finish, so the winner walks out of Summerslam as Champion. This is single elimination, so Brock wouldn't even have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title.
Braun Strowman has the least favorable odds at +700, meaning a successful $100 bet would multiply seven fold to $700. One can only speculate that these underdog odds for the "Monster Among Men" are due to WWE being cautious in building up what could be the first true megastar since John Cena.
These odds will change and can not be considered spoilers at this point. It's far too early for that.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway – Summerslam
Brock Lesnar(c) -120 vs
Roman Reigns +245 vs
Samoa Joe +245 vs
Braun Strowman +700
