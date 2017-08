Ethan Carter III won the GFW Grand Championship against Moose at tonight's episode of GFW Impact.

This is EC3's first time winning the title. Moose won it back in January against Drew Galloway. Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

See Also Wrestler Removed From Global Force Wrestling Roster

You can see how the title changed hands in the video above.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.